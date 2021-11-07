Rajamahendravaram: Varsities should impart quality education to students

Rajamahendravaram: Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh called upon authorities in universities to impart quality education to students and hone the skills of the students to enable them to secure more job opportunities.

The Minister inaugurated a Rs 6-crore civil & mechanical workshop building at Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU), Rajamahendravaram, on Saturday. He visited the project expo models in the campus and interacted with the students and elicited information regarding the projects. The Minister stressed the need for bringing about required changes in the syllabus in tune with the changing times.

He said that for the last two years, the government has brought about significant changes in the education sector. He said that the universities should give priority to qualitative education and strive for NIRF ranking. He said that the AKNU has 400 affiliated colleges across the State.

He said that they are trying for the release of pending funds and capital grants to the university. Suresh said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a conference with the Vice Chancellors in the State with an objective to introduce dynamic changes in education. He hoped that the engineering students improve their skills and turn into eminent engineers in the future.