Rajamahendravaram: Wards' modernisation with Rs 50 cr, says MP Margani Bharat Ram

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): Rajamahendravaram MP Margani Bharat Ram said that he had visited all the wards in Rajahmundry city as part of 'Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam' programme and enquired about the main problems there. On Tuesday, MP Bharat reviewed the development works to be undertaken in the city, at n a meeting held at Municipal Corporation office here. In-charges of 42 wards of the city, 95 secretariat admins, amenities secretaries, municipal engineering department and related officials have attended this meeting, which was presided over by Additional Municipal Commissioner Satya Veni. MP Bharat was the chief guest and RUDA Chairperson M Sharmila Reddy was the special guest.

After the meeting, MP Bharat briefed the media about the details. He said that several problems like roads, drainage, electricity, streetlights problem, sanitation problem and development of parks in the respective divisions have been existing for the last three decades. He said that they are going to take action from next Monday with the idea of solving all of them in order of priority. He said works will be started and all the wards will be developed by December 31 as per the promise given to the public.

The MP said that he will bring them to the notice of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said that all the wards will be modernised with Rs 50 crore spent at the rate of Rs one crore per ward. He also said that steps have been taken to construct an indoor stadium, a cricket stadium and a football court in the city. He said that in the first phase of Nadu-Nedu, crores of rupees have been spent and many schools developed and in the second phase, colleges are being developed. He gave assurance that they will make the city of Rajahmundry beautiful with all facilities.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari would visit the city on Thursday (September 22) to lay foundation stone for the construction of flyover at Morampudi Junction. MP Ram said that flyovers will also be constructed in Bommuru, Vemagiri, Lala Cheruvu, and Diwan Cheruvu areas.