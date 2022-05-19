Rajamahendravaram: Water release on June 1st historic

Rajamahendravaram(East Godavari District): District in-charge Minister Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venu Gopala Krishna said that public representatives and officials should work in coordination to steer the district on the path of development.

Addressing DRC meeting at Rajahmundry Municipal Corporation here on Wednesday, he said that they will try for solutions in every aspect at district level and the decisions at this meeting would help to bring to the notice of the government if a solution is not possible here. He said that he will work hard to keep the district at the top with the cooperation of everyone.

The Minister said release of irrigation water to canals on June 1 is the first of its kind in the history of East Godavari district for the last 20 years. He said measures are being taken to ensure timely harvesting to farmers, who are losing their crops due to natural calamities and floods. "We are reassuring the farmers by setting up RBKs and providing quality seeds, fertilisers, and pesticides promptly," he said.

The Minister said that the government is carrying the insurance for farmers on June 14. He thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for changing the name of Konaseema district to Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district. He told reporters that the move was taken in recognition of the sentiments of the local people.

Rajya Sabha Member Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose questioned the details of public demand for house sites and what has been given so far. At village level, they were asked to correct the errors in E-crop booking.

Home Minister Taneti Vanitha has suggested for supply of iron to housing beneficiaries.

District Collector Dr K Madhavi Latha said that Rajamahendravaram and Kovvur divisions are planning to move forward by coordinating.

Rajahmundry MP Margani Bharat Ram said that in the context of the formation of new districts, MPs should be given due prominence in the DRC.

Rajanagaram MLA Jakkampudi Raja said that Chagalnadu and Pushkara farmers facing difficulties due to delays in work on water schemes while Anaparthi MLA Dr Sathi Suryanarayana Reddy said canal filling work needs to be completed in some constituencies. Gopalapuram MLA Talari Venkatrao, MLC Chikkala Ramachandra Rao,

AMC Sheikh Shabji, Nidadavolu MLA Srinivasa Naidu, Joint Collector Ch Sridhar, Municipal Commissioner Dinesh Kumar, East Godavari ZP Chairman Venu Gopalrao, West Godavari ZP Chairman K Srinivas and others were present.