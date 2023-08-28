Rajampet MP inaugurates mega free eye camp

Rajampet (Annamayya district): YSRCP Rajampet MP P Midhun Reddy along with Deputy Chief Minister Amzath Basha on Sunday inaugurated 8-day mega free eye camp at ZP Chairman Akepati Amarnath Reddy’s estate located in Akepadu village in Rajampet mandal. This mega camp is being conducted under the aegis of Sankar Netralaya in Rajampet.

Speaking on the occasion, Midhun Reddy appealed to people to avail the camp and added even cataract operations would be conducted at free of cost. Rajampet MLA Meda Venkata Mallikarjuna Reddy said that Sankar Netralaya would conduct cataract operations costing Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000, free of cost.

Earlier YSRCP leaders cut the cake on the occassion of Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy’s birthday on Sunday. Rayachoti MLA Gadikota Srikanth Reddy, A Ramesh Reddy, A Anilkumar Reddy and others were present.