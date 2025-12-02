Rallies mark World AIDS Day

Vijayawada: World AIDS Day 2025 was observed with a series of awareness programmes across Vijayawada on Monday, with educational institutions taking the lead in spreading messages of prevention, empathy and social responsibility. Andhra Pradesh State AIDS Control Society (APSACS) organised a rally from Old Government Hospital to Tummalapalli Kalakshetram.

At Andhra Loyola College, the Red Ribbon Club organised a range of activities including postal painting, face painting and rangoli competitions, along with a student rally to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS among the campus community. A prize distribution ceremony was later held at the college seminar hall, where Dr K Ramesh, NTR District NSS Coordinator and Assistant Professor of SRR & CVR Government College, attended as chief guest. Addressing the gathering, Dr Ramesh lauded the college for its meaningful initiatives and urged students to stay informed about HIV/AIDS while sharing accurate information within society. He stressed that social responsibility and service should become part of students’ daily lives. All participants took an oath to contribute towards building an HIV-free society. Dr Ramesh also advised students to show compassion and support to people living with HIV, expressing hope for a future without discrimination or fear.

College Principal Dr S Melchior, Vice-Principals G Kiran Kumar and B Suresh Kumar, Red Ribbon Club Coordinator Dr K Shekhar, NSS coordinators and hundreds of students attended the programme. Meanwhile, faculty and students of Dr NRS Government Ayurvedic College also organised an AIDS awareness rally to highlight the importance of prevention, early diagnosis and stigma-free care. Principal Dr Nirmala Jyothi Bai led the rally, accompanied by Vice-Principals Dr T Bullaiah and Dr B Akkamma, Clinical Coordinator Dr Kola Vijaya Kumari, Hospital Superintendent Dr Krishnaveni, NSS Programme Officer Dr B Raja Kamalakar, faculty, medical officers, PG scholars and students.