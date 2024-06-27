  • Menu
Rally held on International Day Against Drug Abuse

District police and Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) jointly held a rally against drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking, marking International Day Against Drug Abuse, here on Wednesday

Tirupati : District police and Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) jointly held a rally against drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking, marking International Day Against Drug Abuse, here on Wednesday. The rally took off from town club circle and concluded at Balaji Colony circle.

In-charge Collector Dhyanchandra, SP Harshavardhan Raju, Corporation Commissioner Aditi Singh, SEB police, students, and others participated in the rally. Later, the participants took pledge to work for making drug-free society for the future of young generation.

In-charge Collector Dhyanchandra stated country’s future will be spoiled if youth addicts to drugs. Hence it is the responsibility of everyone to see youth keeps away from drugs and youth should be made aware of the ill-effects of drugs.

SP Harshavardhan Raju observed that public cooperation is most important for preventing drug abuse and drugs smuggling. He appealed to the public to pass on any information on smuggling and sale of drugs to the police, to help them check the smuggling.

ASPs Vimala Kumari, Venkatrao and Rajendra, DSPs Ravi Manoharachari, Ramana Kumar, CIs and SIs were present.

