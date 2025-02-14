Rally organised to mark Maxillofacial Surgery Day

Ongole: The principal of Government Medical College, Ongole Dr A Edukondala Rao emphasised the crucial role of oral and maxillofacial surgery in early detection and treatment of oral cancers during an awareness programme held at the Government General Hospital in Ongole on Thursday.

The medical college staff and students, and the staff at the hospital participated in a rally and seminar that was organised to mark International Maxillofacial Surgery Day on Thursday.

Head of the Dental Department and Secretary of the Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons of India (AP Chapter) Dr Namineni Kiran Kumar chaired the seminar.

He highlighted that early cancer detection is possible through velscope equipment and mentioned that the hospital is equipped with all necessary tools to identify early signs of cancer, such as red or white patches and oral nodules. He urged the public to utilise these facilities at GGH Ongole.

Various medical professionals, including Anatomy HOD Dr Sudhakar Babu, NSS Coordinator Dr B Thirumala Rao, Associate Professor Dr Hima Silpa, Assistant Professor Dr Srinivas Reddy, Dental Hygienist Dr Poturaju, and CSRMO Dr Madhavilata were present.