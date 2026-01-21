Rally to mark ‘National Road Safety’

Visakhapatnam: A rally highlighting road safety was flagged off by Divi’s company head Muralikrishna Divi in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

It saw enthusiastic participation from thousands of employees, officials from the traffic police department and people from Gudivada, Mulakuddu, and Chippada villages. Explaining the importance of safety and stressing that the responsibility and caution of one person ensures the safety of many, Muralikrishna Divi said, “Our safety is in our own hands and each one of us is responsible for road safety.”

As part of the National Road Safety month celebrations, thousands of Divi’s employees and locals took part in the rally that began from the Ammavari temple in Gudivada village to the company premises. Advocating road safety standards, they carried placards and banners and raised safety slogans, encouraging commuters to adhere to traffic norms. Later, a road safety pledge was administered to the employees. The company’s safety officer Chandrasekhar stated that all Divi’s employees have been setting an example for everyone in following road and traffic safety rules.

Divi’s ED SV Ramana, CEO Kiran Divi, and director Devendra Rao requested the employees to continue adhering to the road and traffic safety rules that they have been following for the past two decades.