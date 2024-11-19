Ram Gopal Varma seeks time for police investigation in a case over social media remarks

Film director Ram Gopal Varma has requested a week's extension to appear before police investigators in Ongole, citing his ongoing shooting schedule as the reason for his absence. In a WhatsApp message to the authorities, Varma stated he would cooperate with the investigation despite his inability to attend the scheduled inquiry.

The probe centers on allegations that Varma posted morphed images of political figures including Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, and Minister Nara Lokesh on the social media platform X. Following a complaint lodged by TDP Mandal Secretary Ramalingam at the Maddipadu police station, a case was registered against Varma under seven different sections of the law.

Despite Varma's intention to comply, police are currently investigating whether he was actually shooting at the time he sent his message. The inquiry is set to take place at 11 AM on Tuesday at the Ongole Rural Police Station, as police issued notices demanding Varma's presence for questioning.

Additionally, Varma sought to quash the case against him in the High Court, but his petition was denied, leading to further steps by police to prepare for the upcoming interrogation. As the situation unfolds, Ram Gopal Varma continues to face scrutiny amidst the legal proceedings related to his controversial social media posts.