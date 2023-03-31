Vizianagaram: Rama Navami celebrated in grand manner

Sri Rama Navami was celebrated in Ramatheertham temple in Nellimarla Mandal of Vizianagaram district on Thursday in a grand manner. The Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana and his wife Jhansi offered silk robes to Lord Rama on behalf of the government. The temple authorities made elaborate arrangements for the programme and huge number of devotees from several areas participated in the celebration. Later, the couple also attended Maha Annaprasadama and more than ten thousand devotees were given Annaprasadam. Police, revenue and endowment officers have made arrangements to control the crowed and ease darsan and free flow of queue lines. MP Bellana Chandrasekhar and MLA B Appalanaidu and others attended the programme.











