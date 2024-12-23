Ramanujan’s birth anniversary celebrated

Rajamahendravaram : Srinivasa Ramanujan’s birth anniversary was celebrated with great fervour on Sunday at the Government Autonomous College, under the joint aegis of the Mathematics Department, Mathematics Club, and the Alumni Association.

Former students and retired mathematics professors attended the event to pay homage to the legendary mathematician.

Addressing the gathering, Principal Prof Ramachandra highlighted the historical significance of Ramanujan’s contributions and the legacy associated with the college.

Retired professors M Venkata Rao, Bapeswara Rao, and Viswanatha Raju delivered speeches, praising Ramanujan’s unparalleled achievements in mathematics.

The Alumni Association President Mulla Madhav, Vice-President Bhargav, General Secretary G Sudhakar, and Treasurer Vijayalakshmi were among the dignitaries who participated in the event.

Shiva acted as an anchor for this event who kept the audience engaged with his insightful commentary. The celebrations included tributes, speeches, and reflections on Ramanujan’s extraordinary contributions to the field of mathematics, inspiring both students and alumni alike.