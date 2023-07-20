Ramayapatnam port works gain pace

Gudluru: YSRCP Kandukuru MLA M Maheedhar Reddy has said that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate Ramayapatnam Port soon.

The MLA along with Collector M Harinarayanan has inspected the ongoing works of Ramayapatnam Port on Wednesday.

While expressing satisfaction over the progress of the port works, the MLA recalled that last year the Chief Minister has laid the foundation for the port works. The works are now being executed at a quick pace, he said.

Pointing out that the land acquisition at Karlapalem village has already been completed, the MLA hoped that the first ship would arrive at Ramayapatnam Port by next January.

District Collector M Harinarayanan has directed the officials to ensure the completion of Relief & Rehabilitation package as early as possible in the interest of the displaced families of Avulavari Palem and Mondi Palem-2 villages.

He urged the port officials to provide infrastructural facilities like CC roads, drinking water and school at the place where the displaced families will be relocated. He asked the officials to submit a comprehensive plan on the proposed works.

The Collector also directed the Port authorities to give priority to the locals in providing employment following the norms.

Port MD Prathap Reddy has said that R & R programme was being implemented with Rs 13.5 crore. He assured that the local people would be provided employment and their living standards would be improved. Joint Collector Kurmanath, Sub-Collector Sobhika, Port Vice-Chairman Nagarjuna and others were present.