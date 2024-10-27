Rammohan Naidu inaugurates new flight Services between Vizag and Vijayawada

Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu has inaugurated the new Air India Express flight service at Visakhapatnam Airport. The Air India Express flights will operate daily, providing two convenient schedules for travelers. The morning flight departs Visakhapatnam at 9:35 AM, arriving at Gannavaram Airport in Vijayawada at 10:35 AM. For the return journey, the flight will leave Vijayawada at 7:55 PM and land back in Visakhapatnam at 9:00 PM.

In addition to Air India Express, Indigo Airlines has also launched new services connecting the two cities. The Indigo flight departs Vijayawada at 7:15 PM and arrives in Visakhapatnam at 8:20 PM. Following this, the same service will take off from Visakhapatnam at 8:45 PM, reaching Vijayawada at 9:50 PM.

With these new flights, the total number of services between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada has now increased to three, significantly improving travel options for passengers.