Live
- MP Aruna guides Disha committee on district development
- Conference raises awareness on modern farming practices
- Constables step up protest, demanding implementation of ‘One Police Policy’
- US hires chartered flight to deport Indians staying illegally
- Hyderabad among fastest-growing cities in world: Kishan Reddy
- No Compromise on Quality in Employment Guarantee Works: AP Dy. CM Pawan Kalyan
- Foundation launched to empower under-represented communities
- Inequities have no place in a society governed by Dharma: V-P
- HDK criticises state government over seizure of HMT land
- 37-yr-old woman pregnant with twins treated for aggressive breast cancer
Just In
Rammohan Naidu inaugurates new flight Services between Vizag and Vijayawada
Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu has inaugurated the new Air India Express flight service at Visakhapatnam Airport
Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu has inaugurated the new Air India Express flight service at Visakhapatnam Airport. The Air India Express flights will operate daily, providing two convenient schedules for travelers. The morning flight departs Visakhapatnam at 9:35 AM, arriving at Gannavaram Airport in Vijayawada at 10:35 AM. For the return journey, the flight will leave Vijayawada at 7:55 PM and land back in Visakhapatnam at 9:00 PM.
In addition to Air India Express, Indigo Airlines has also launched new services connecting the two cities. The Indigo flight departs Vijayawada at 7:15 PM and arrives in Visakhapatnam at 8:20 PM. Following this, the same service will take off from Visakhapatnam at 8:45 PM, reaching Vijayawada at 9:50 PM.
With these new flights, the total number of services between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada has now increased to three, significantly improving travel options for passengers.