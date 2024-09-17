Live
Rammohan Naidu participate in Swachhata Seva program, emphasises on cleanliness
Union Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu participated in the Swachhata Seva programme, where he actively cleaned the park in KPHC Colony to promote cleanliness and environmental awareness. During the event, he emphasized the importance of a clean environment, stating, "If the environment is clean, the mind will also be clean." He reaffirmed the goals of the Swachh Bharat initiative launched by Prime Minister Modi a decade ago, urging residents of Srikakulam to aim for a position in the top 10 rankings of cleanliness.
Reflecting on the recent floods in the region, Naidu commended Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu for effectively restoring normalcy within just ten days. He criticised the opposition parties for engaging in political maneuvers instead of supporting the government's recovery efforts, suggesting that their actions were inciting public anger without any substantial results. “No matter how much politics they have done, their pulses are not boiling,” he remarked, expressing doubt over the future effectiveness of the current opposition MLAs if they do not change their strategies.
Naidu further addressed the educational sector, claiming that colleges established during TDP's administration have been mismanaged under Jagan Mohan Reddy’s regime, with concerns regarding the renaming of institutions and delays in fee reimbursements for students and parents. He assured that current initiatives led by Minister Lokesh aim to rectify these issues and foster progress for the state, irrespective of the political turmoil caused by opposition parties.