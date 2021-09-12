Rampachodavaram: Despite receding Godavari, villages still underwater

Rampachodavaram: With the flows from upper reaches come down at Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage (SACB) at Dowleswaram, Rajamahendravaram, floodwater level in River Godavari receding gradually. According to Irrigation department officials, 7.85 lakh cusecs of floodwater was discharged into the sea from the barrage and the water level at the barrage stood at 10 feet.

Meanwhile, many people moved away from the flood-hit areas. But facilities are not available at places they have been shifted. Due to fear of the floods, people of several villages in Velerupadu, Kukunoor and Polvaram mandals in West Godavari district and Devipatnam mandal in East Godavari district shifted to hillock areas. In Devipatnam mandal, the road connectivity at Dandangi and other villages has been cut off. People are carrying their belongings with great difficulty wading through the floodwater. Adding to the swelling waters, the snakes are also causing fear and tension among the tribal people. The floodwaters have affected villages including Devipatnam, Kondamodualu, Thativada, Kathanpalli, Yenugulagudem, Mulapadu, Somarlapadu, China Ramanayyapeta, Veeravaram, Agraharam, Madipalli, Maturu, Kachuluru, Penikalapadu, Gonduru, Talluru areas in the agency.

The floodwater levels at Bhadrachalam upstream of the Polavaram project are slowly receding. According to the sources, the road connectivity in Velerupadu and Kukunuru mandals of West Godavari district remained cut off and the power supply is yet to be restored. In other villages, the electrical poles at some of the places are still submerged in water. The people in many villages in Chintur, Kunavaram,VR Puram and Yetapaka mandals are also in caught in floodwater. It will take three more days to restore normalcy, according to officials.

Due to the floodwater, people are facing power supply problem in Devipatanam mandal and marooned lanka villages in Konaseema.

More than 100 island villages in East and West Godavari districts mainly in Konaseema area and tribal habitations in Devipatnam are still submerged in floodwater. In Kunavaram mandal of Chinturu Agency, Sokileru Reservoir is still overflowing. The floodwater entered into the Devipatnam mandal has remained stagnant in villages due to the upper cofferdam of Polavaram Irrigation Project. In low-lying areas in Devipatnam mandal in Rampa Agency of East Godavari district, the electrical poles fell down and the electrical wires are touching the walls of the houses. People have become panicky and complaining that no official is coming to visit their areas. They alleged that there is no response from the government and the concerned officials are careless and apathetic to their difficulties.

Added to lack of power supply, they also suffer from scarcity of drinking water. The flood-affected people alleged that officials are quite indifferent and are silent on the issue of drinking water and essential commodities.

Meanwhile, the families in all 44 villages marooned in Devipatnam mandal have moved to hired houses, hillock and R&R colonies. Some families at P Gonduru village and Kondamodualu are refusing to vacate. They would evacuate only after clearance of the Resettlement & Rehabilitation (R&R) package.

ITDA-Chinturu Project Officer Ramana said that there is no immediate threat from the flood in Chinturu agency. Unless water level rises to 35.4 feet at Bhadrachalam, there will be no threat to the people there. He said that in Kunavaram and VR Puram nearly 200 families have been shifted to safer places. He said that there are no power problems in the Agency. In case of any emergency, they are ready to carry out rescue operations.











