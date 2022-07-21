Rampachodavaram: Fire staff clear mud on roads

Rampachodavaram (Alluri Sitarama Raju District): According to the instructions of District Collector Sumeeth Kumar, fire department personnel on Wednesday taken up removal of mud accumulated in flood-affected villages in Chintapalli, Yetapaka, VR Puram and Kunavaram mandals. Bhadrachalam road became usable after removing the mud. Meanwhile, 50 sanitary supervisors and workers from Visakhapatnam GVMC carried out sanitation work in Chinturu. Assistant Medical Officer Dr Kiran Kumar supervised these works.

Collector Sumeet Kumar ordered the officials concerned to supply rice and other essential items to all the flood victims properly. He supervised the vehicles transporting essential goods from Chinturu GCC godown and inspected sanitation programmes in Chinturu.

The Collector explained that measures have been taken to prevent epidemics from spreading in villages and special medical camps have been set up.

District Superintendent of Police Satish Kumar, Chinturu ITDA Project Officer Ramaseshu and others have accompanied the Collector.