Rampachodavaram: Flood victims protest over official apathy

Rampachodavaram: The flood victims protested at Chokkanapalli of VR Puram mandal on Tuesday alleging government apathy to their flood woes. They said that they are facing severe problems as all the villages are waterlogged and roads are closed due to floods. But the government is not paying any attention to their welfare.

They alleged that the authorities behaved as if their only job was to shift people to flood relief camps and not their responsibility to support them. CPM leaders also supported the agitation of the flood victims. They criticised the recent visit of MLC Anantha Udaya Bhaskar and MLA Nagulapalli Dhanalakshmi to the flood-affected areas as an eye wash programme.

They demanded immediate financial assistance, essentials like rice and vegetables, tarpaulins, and kerosene. The victims lamented that the electricity supply to the villages has stopped and they are living in pitch darkness.

They reminded officials of the difficulties faced by victims in pitching tents without tarpaulins in high places. They demanded that minimum facilities be provided to those who are taking shelter in the relief camps.

CPM leaders Todam Raju, G Lakshmana Rao, P Satyanarayana, G Dharaiah, former sarpanches Puli Seethamma, Sodi Boobamma, Sriramagiri villagers Boya Raju, A Kantha Rao, N Chandra Rao, D Baburao, Chokkanapalli village flood victims participated in the protest.