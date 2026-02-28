Rape-Murder Case: Ayesha’s parents demand probe by HC judge

Vijayawada: Shamshad Begum, mother of the late Ayesha Meera, expressed deep anguish while speaking to the media, questioning the closure of the case by the CBI court citing lack of evidence. “Is this justice? The CBI court said there is no evidence and closed the case. In the FIR, my daughter’s age was wrongly mentioned as 19 when she was only 17. The entire scene of offence was washed away. When we ask for justice, they hand over body parts. Is justice meant only for politicians and the rich? Is there no justice for common people?” she asked emotionally.

She alleged discrimination, stating that minorities face a different standard of justice. “For us, there is one kind of justice; for others, another. Let society wake up to this reality,” she said. Shamshad Begum appealed to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu to order an inquiry into the case by a sitting High Court judge. She further alleged that certain police officials, including CP Anand, SI Murali, Hanumantha Rao, and Sahera Begum, mishandled and suppressed the case. “If justice has to prevail, people must rise. Otherwise, courts will close cases and criminals will go unpunished,” she remarked, warning that other sensitive cases such as the Vivekananda case and the Sugali Preeti case could meet a similar fate.

Ayesha Meera’s father, Syed Iqbal Basha, also addressed the media, asserting that there is substantial evidence in the case. “They claim there is no evidence, but all evidence exists. The police officials involved in our daughter’s case must be investigated and sent to remand. Even leaders as powerful as Chandrababu were sent to remand; then why not the officers concerned?” he questioned.

He said that as per Muslim customs, a body once buried should not be exhumed, but the family agreed to a re-postmortem in the hope that justice would be delivered. “We were told that the remains would be handed over with police escort as requested before the CBI court judge. Our fight will not stop until justice is done,” he asserted.