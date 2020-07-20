Rape of minor girl disturbed, Disha Act failed: Pawan Kalyan

Amaravati: Condemning the sexual assault on a minor girl, the Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan demanded the State government to take stringent action against the accused persons, in a statement on Monday. Pawan Kalyan stated that a 16-year-old girl, who was working in a shop for livelihood in Rajahmundry, raped by some sexual beasts was deeply disturbed.

He maintained that the inhuman act moves everyone. The wild human creatures, which resorted to sexual assault on the girl for four days, must be punished. He criticised that, "It is learnt that the police did not respond in time when the mother of the girl complained that her daughter was missing. What happened to the Disha Act which was brought to prevent atrocities on women? Why is the Act not being implemented though it gained approval unanimously in the Assembly? Incidentally, it took place in Rajahmundry where the first Disha police station was established".

He questioned that, what were the special police stations set up under the name of Disha doing? The police officials must take the fears of town people into consideration that there were ganja and drug gangs behind the incident and the crime was committed by the blade batch. Women protection will be in jeopardy if the police failed to stop the atrocities of such gangs, he added. Women will get protection only when the laws are executed with commitment, he observed.