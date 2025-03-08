  • Menu
Rare procedure saves two patients

KIMS Sikhara Hospital has successfully performed the uni-portal VATS (Video-Assisted Thoracic Surgery) procedure, saving the lives of two patients suffering from severe res-piratory complications.

Guntur; KIMS Sikhara Hospital has successfully performed the uni-portal VATS (Video-Assisted Thoracic Surgery) procedure, saving the lives of two patients suffering from severe res-piratory complications.

A 60-year-old man from Guntur was rushed to KIMS Sikhara Hospital in an emergency condition due to sudden breathlessness. Chief consultant Thoracic and Minimal Access Surgeon Dr Khaja Abdul Moin Baig and his team successfully completed the surgery in just one and a half hours, restoring the patient’s lung function.

A 38-year-old housewife from Vijayawada was diagnosed with a fluid-filled cyst in her lower left lung.

The same advanced uniportal VATS method was employed to remove the cyst, ensuring a quick recovery.

