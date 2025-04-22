Rare Star tortoises die in Srikurmam temple

Srikakulam: In a shocking incident that has sparked public outrage, rare star tortoises have died within the premises of the sacred Sri Kurmanatha Temple in Srikakulam district — a shrine where Lord Vishnu is believed to have manifested in his Kurma (tortoise) avatar.

What has angered devotees even more is the fact that the tortoises were reportedly cremated right behind the Executive Officer’s (EO) office — in clear violation of protocol.

As per regulations, a post-mortem examination should have been conducted to determine the cause of death. However, temple authorities chose to bypass this mandatory process, fuelling suspicions of neglect or mismanagement.

Eyewitnesses and local devotees have expressed deep disappointment over the careless and disrespectful handling of such rare and sacred species.

Devotees are demanding answers: Why were the rare tortoises not protected despite being housed in one of the most revered temples? Why were procedures ignored after their deaths? And most importantly, why has the current government remained indifferent to such a serious lapse?

The incident has cast a dark shadow over the temple’s management and reinforced the perception that the coalition administration has abandoned its duty to safeguard heritage and biodiversity.