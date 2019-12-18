Rare surgery at SVIMS saves 18 month-old girl in Tirupati

Tirupati: Hypoglycaemia for an 18 months old baby girl caused ripples in her family who even approached court for her mercy killing. Now, with the prompt response of District Collector Dr N Bharat Guptha and officials of Medical and Health Department she has undergone surgery at SVIMS and has been recovering.

Reddy Suhana has been suffering from low blood sugar levels since her birth causing worry to her parents AK Bavajan and Shabana of B Kothakota near Madanapalle, who lost their first two sons also within a month of their birth. To save the girl, they have approached many doctors, but her condition was deteriorating.

The parents approached the court seeking mercy killing to the child and the a report appeared in the newspapers. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the Collector to provide immediate assistance of Rs.1 lakh.

When she was getting treatment at Madanapalle Government Hospital, her condition was deteriorated forcing the parents to shift her to a hospital in Bengaluru. The doctors told the parents that the girl's brain is infected and she needs immediate surgery that may cost Rs.5 lakhs.

Helpless Bavajan who is a street side food vendor has again approached the Collector for help. As that surgery was not listed in YSR Arogyasri list, Collector took initiative for shifting the girl to SVIMS for surgery as a special case. Collector Bharat Guptha has directed the District Coordinator of Hospital Services (DCHS) Dr P Saralamma to take steps and shift the girl to SVIMS.

Accordingly, she was brought to SVIMS on December 11 and undergone surgery on the next day. The DM&HO Dr M Penchalaiah visited the hospital on Monday and enquired about the health condition of the baby. Speaking to The Hans India, he said that the surgery was successful and the girl has been recovering.

Reddy Suhana's father Bavajan also felt happy that his daughter has been recovering. "We must be thankful to CM, Collector and other officials for their timely help which saved her life. I have gone for loans and spent Rs.12-13 lakhs which is a big amount for me, he said.