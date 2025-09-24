RASS-KVK conducts training prog on nutri and terrace garden

Tirupati: RASS (Rastriya Seva Samiti) and KVK (Krishi Vignan Kendra) has started a five-day training programme on nutri and terrace gardening with the support of ICAR–NAARM, Hyderabad here on Tuesday. The training is being held under the SC Sub Plan.

ICAR-NAARM Principal Scientist Dr B Nirmala, and SPMVV Professor and HOD of Home Science Dr A Aruna, took part as chief guests at the inaugural session.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Nirmala said that good health depends on eating nutritious food and encouraged participants to grow vegetables and leafy greens in kitchen or terrace gardens.

Dr Aruna highlighted that most vegetables in the market are grown with chemicals, while nutri and terrace gardens help produce safe food and can also provide extra income from selling surplus yield.

KVK Head Dr S Srinivasulu explained the five-day programme which includes lectures, practical sessions, and exposure visits.

KVK Scientist Divya Sudha said the main aim is to grow more vegetables at low cost in small spaces.

On this occasion they released a publication on nutri and terrace gardening and distributed rose cans, grow bags, vegetable seeds, vermicompost, coco pit, and portray trays to participants.