RASS–KVK bags 6 certificates of appreciation from ICAR

Tirupati: RASS-Krishi Vigyan Kendra has received 6 Appreciation Certificates from ICAR's Agricultural Technology Application and Research Institute (ICAR-ATARI) for 2021-22. The appreciation certificates were presented by ICAR (Indian Council of Agriculture Research) Director Dr JV Prasad to RASS-KVK Head and Senior Scientist Dr S Sreenivasulu at the valedictory of the annual zonal workshop of KVKs held near Hyderabad on July 14.

RASS - Krishi Vigyan was awarded the six certificates of appreciation for Best Demonstration units, Best Training Programmes, Best Mobile Based Advisory Services, Best Planting material production centre, Best Soil Testing lab and Best Cluster Front Line Demonstrations – Oil Seeds. S Venkataratnam, General Secretary, RASS has congratulated the staff of RASS – KVK for their efforts and services towards the farming community.

In this three-day zonal meeting of KVKs functioning in Andhra,Telangana and Tamil Nadu states were presented the progress of various programs conducted in 2021-22. RASS – KVK has released a publication titled "Impact climate resilient technologies in Chittoor District of Andhra Pradesh under NICRA Project '' at the workshop.RASS General Secretary S Venkatratnam and many others congratulated Senior Scientist Srinivasulu for RASS-KVK achieving the appreciation certificates.

Vice-Chancellors of Agricultural Universities, Directors of Extension, ATARI scientists and scientists of Krishi Vigyan Kendras of three states attended the meet.