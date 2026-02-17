Rathotsavam draws massive devotee turnout

Vijayawada: Thousands of devotees participated in the annual Rathotsavam organised by Sri Kanyaka Parameswari Anna Satram Committee on Canal Road in Vijayawada on Monday as part of the Maha Shivaratri celebrations. The organisers have been conducting the sacred chariot festival for the past 155 years, making it one of the most significant religious events in the One Town area.

Devotees took out a grand procession carrying the idols of Goddess Durga, Ganga Sameta Malleswara Swamy, Sri Bhramaramba Malleswara Swamy and Sri Bhadrakaliswara Swamy through the main thoroughfares of One Town. The massive turnout led to heavy congestion along Canal Road as devotees thronged the area to witness the spiritual spectacle.

NTR District Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu, accompanied by his wife, inaugurated the Rathotsavam at Ratham Centre in One Town. He later joined members of the Sri Kanyaka Parameswari Anna Satram Committee and devotees in ceremonially pulling the temple chariots.

Earlier, Kanaka Durga Temple Trust Board Chairman Borra Radhakrishna, Executive Officer VK Seena Naik and board members, along with Sthanacharya Vishnubhotla Siva Prasad Sarma, inaugurated the Durga Malleswara Swamy Rathotsavam.

All three chariots carrying the deities-Goddess Durga, Ganga Sameta Malleswara Swamy, Sri Bhramaramba Malleswara Swamy and Sri Bhadrakaliswara Swamy-converged at the Ratham Centre, where the event was held on a grand scale amid deep devotional fervour. Hundreds of artistes participated in the celebrations, presenting vibrant folk dances and cultural programmes that added colour and festivity to the occasion.

The Rathotsavam held on Maha Sivaratri is regarded as one of the most important annual religious events in One Town and attracts devotees from across the city. Cultural performances and devotional activities continued throughout the evening, creating a festive atmosphere along Canal Road.