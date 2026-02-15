Rathotsavam to mark Sivaratri Brahmotsavams

Vijayawada: Sri Kanyaka Parameswari Anna Satram Committee President Bachhu Venkata Lakshmi Varaprasad and General Secretary Bayana Sri Rajesh announced that they would organise a grand Rathotsavam as part of the Maha Sivaratri Brahmotsavams, to be held on Canal Road on February 16.

Sri Kanyaka Parameswari Anna Satram Committee President Bachhu Venkata Lakshmi Varaprasad and General Secretary Bayana Sri Rajesh, along with committee membes unveiled pamphlets and posters relating to the Brahmotsavams and the Rathotsavam procession at the Sri Kanyaka Parameswari Anna Satram on Brahmin Street in One Town in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Addressing a press conference, they said the festivities are being conducted in connection with the auspicious Maha Sivaratri festival. They said special Brahmotsavam rituals, Kalyanotsavam, Kalyana Ratham and Pushpayagam wouldl be performed for Sri Bhramaramba Malleswara Swamy, Sri Veerabhadra Swamy with Bhadrakali Ammavaru at the Old Sivalayam, and Sri Vasantha Mallikarjuna Swamy with Ganga Parvati Ammavaru at the Budduvari Sivalayam. The celebrations would continue until February 18, they added. Further, they said on February 15, coinciding with Maha Shivaratri, the Kalyanotsavam would be performed. On February 16, a grand Rathotsavam featuring the utsava idols of the deities will be taken out in a colourful procession along Canal Road from 5.30 pm, promising a visual spectacle for devotees, they said. Also, they said NTR District Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu would attend as the chief guest and formally inaugurate the chariot procession. Endowments Minister Anam Rama Narayana Reddy, MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni), MLAs Bonda Umamaheswara Rao and Gadde Ramamohan, along with Endowments Department officials, are expected to participate as distinguished guests.

They noted that the Rathotsavam, organised under the committee’s aegis for the past 155 years, would be conducted on a grand scale this year with decorative lighting, traditional kolatam performances, devotional dances and continuous chanting of Lord Shiva’s name by devotees. Committee vice-presidents Vallankonda Veeramuni Brahmananda Rao and Vallankonda Prasad, assistant secretaries Dogiparthi Shankara Rao and Bolisetty Jagan Mohan Rao, treasurer Challa Harinarayana and other members were present at the press meet.