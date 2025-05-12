Ration cards through WhatsApp Governance

Guntur: A total of six types of services related to the issuance of new rice cards have been made available. So far, 72,519 people have availed these services, and from May 15, these services can also be accessed from home through WhatsApp Governance (by sending “Hello” to the number 95523 00009), said Minister for Civil Supplies Nadendla Manohar.

Speaking at a media conference at the camp office at Tenali, Manohar stated that starting from May 8, six types of services, including the issuance of new rice cards, card division, address changes, adding or removing members, and surrendering cards, have been made available. These services can be registered at nearby village or ward secretariats, and from May 15, they can also be accessed through WhatsApp Governance.

It may be recalled that due to the 2024 elections, the Election Commission of India had issued orders in March last year to suspend the issuance of new cards.

Additionally, following Supreme Court orders mandating proper eKYC registration, there was no opportunity to issue new cards. The eKYC process delayed the issuance of new rice cards, but with 95 per cent of the eKYC process now completed, the issuance of new rice cards has been enabled.

There are a total of 1, 46, 21, 223 rice cards in the state, through which approximately 4, 24, 59, 028 people have registered their names. Exemptions have been provided for children below 5 years of age, and individuals above 80 years, resulting in approximately 6, 45, 765 people not undergoing eKYC.

As part of the reforms, new ration cards in the form of smart cards will be provided at free of cost to all who have completed eKYC. These cards will also include family member details. Similarly, single individuals can also obtain ration cards. Unmarried individuals above 50 years, separated spouses, single persons, and elderly people living in orphanages can also register for new rice cards.

For the first time, these services will be extended to transgender individuals. Additionally, special AAY cards will be provided to artistes receiving pensions in rural areas across the state and to members of 12 tribes such as Chenchus and Yanadis living in hilly areas.