Ration distribution hit in Andhra Pradesh as dealers go on strike

Amid the distribution of the eighth phase of ration distribution in Andhra Pradesh, the ration dealers have launched a strike demanding to address they're of increasing their Commission and other aspects. Dealers have announced that they will suspend distribution until the government responds. With this, the poor people who came to the ration shops are turning away in frustration. Ration distribution will be suspended until CM Jagan responds and assures of justice.

Dealers said that they have been paid Commission for only two instalments despite the distribution of seven instalments. They reminded that ration was given to three crore people in a month at the rate of one and a half crore in each instalment and acted responsibly despite not being given protective equipment. They are demanding that they are identified as corona warriors and provide them with insurance coverage. The dealers are also demanding that the biometric provision be lifted at the time of ration distribution.

The ration dealers have expressed concern that the government has not at least bothered despite six dealers have died of Coronavirus. Dealers are incensed that they have been given Rs 25 lakh insurance in Gujarat and biometric have been removed in Odisha. If the government is stubborn, they are ready for a hunger strike. "Some people are conspiring to dilute the struggle of the ration dealers," Ration dealers association said.