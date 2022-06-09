Ravulapalem: Somu pushes cop, uses harsh language

Ravulapalem(Konaseema district): BJP state president Somu Veerraju on Wednesday pushed police officials in uniform on the National Highway at Jonnada and used harsh language after they tried to prevent him from going to Amalapuram where prohibitory orders are in place.

The footage of Veerraju pushing the police official went viral, creating a flutter. The video showed the BJP leader pushing the officer by hand and using harsh words. The police official however, was pleading with Veerraju that he was following the superiors' orders.

The state BJP chief was purportedly on his way to Ravulapalem to call on a party functionary whose mother died recently. However, police are restricting the movement of political leaders fearing flare up of situation.

Arson broke out in Amalapuram town on May 24 when police resorted to lathi-charge on people who staged a protest against the proposed renaming of the newly-created Konaseema district as B R Ambedkar Konaseema district. A number of police personnel were injured while the protestors allegedly set the houses of transport minister Pinepi Viswarup and ruling YSRCP MLA P Satish on fire. Following the violent incident, the authorities have imposed Section 144 and Section 30 of CrPC in Amalapuram.

Veerraju was seen telling the official that he wanted to go to Amalapuram to visit some people and had no intention of causing any law and order problem.

Despite his repeated requests, the police did not allow him to proceed by parking a large private truck in front of his car.

The furious BJP leader then started pushing the police official using rough language. "Who are you to stop me? I will talk to the SP," Veerraju said.

The police advised him to speak to the SP of Konaseema for seeking his permission to enter Amalapuram. Then Veerraju asked the police to see that the SP speak to him and refused to talk to the SP directly. He also shouted at the driver of the lorry which was used by the police to block the way for his convoy.

Veerraju was also seen verbally attacking a constable who was filming the incident on his mobile phone. For a few minutes, tense situation prevailed at the spot as both police personnel and BJP activists accompanying Veerraju felt uneasy over the unsavoury incident.

As per the directioons of the Eluru Range DIG G Palaraju , the Alamuru police registered a criminal case against the BJP state president under Sections 353 and 506 of IPC for obstructing public servents from discharging duties and misbehavior towards the sub-inspector of police Siva Prasad.

Konaseema district superintendent of police K S S V Subba Reddy told The Hans India that criminal cases were registered against Veerraju and investigation is on.

He said after the incident, Veerraju was allowed to proceed and he called upon the family of his party leader and later proceeded to Vijayawada directly.

Later, talking to media persons, the AP BJP chief said his party cannot be cowed down by the intimidating tactics being applied by the state government.