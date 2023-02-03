Raw deal for AP in railway allocations in budget

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh got a raw deal in budget allocations for railways. There is no mention of new trains connecting AP capital to capitals of other states even after eight years of state bifurcation. Besides, people are expressing concern over the delay in operation of newly announced South Coastal Railway zone.

Speaking to The Hans India, South Central Railway Mazdoor Union president K Srinivas and general secretary Ch Sankara Rao said that in the name of Covid pandemic, 500 passenger trains were cancelled throughout the country. There is no mention of reintroduction of passenger trains which are more useful for the poor and middle class. Stating that they are not against introduction of high speed trains, the union leaders said that the fares should be affordable to increase occupancy rate in Vande Bharat trains.

Referring to direct trains from Vijayawada to other major cities, the union leaders said that Singh Nagar or Gunadala in Vijayawada should be developed as satellite station to accommodate more number of trains and reduce burden on Vijayawada railway station.

This measure will help to get additional platforms and terminals to accommodate more number of originating trains from Vijayawada to other cities. If a satellite station was developed at Singh Nagar, it will help to operate trains in Secunderabad, Kolkata routes without touching Vijayawada station. Besides, introduction of MMTS is necessary to benefit the commuters surrounding Vijayawada city. Vijayawada being the second highest revenue generating division, it should be given priority in introducing new trains.

The SCRMU leaders said that a periodical overhauling centre for electrical engines should be set up in Vijayawada division as it is centrally-located and sufficient land is available with the railways. They said that at present the electrical engines are being overhauled at Kolkata or Chennai.

Meanwhile, people are expressing concern over withdrawal of passenger trains. A daily wage earner Lakshmi said that they used to travel from Vijayawada to Visakhapatnam by Rayagada passenger with a fare of around Rs 100. The most sought after passenger train has now been upgraded into express train forcing people to pay more. Thousands of people hailing from north Andhra region are residing in Vijayawada and surrounding areas and used to travel regularly to their native villages by the overnight Rayagada passenger train.

At present the officials of Andhra Pradesh are forced to proceed either to Secunderabad or Bhubaneswar to visit railway zonal offices.