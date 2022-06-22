Rayachoti : Collector P S Girisha expresses ire over officials for delay in construction works

Rayachoti : (Annamayya dist) District Collector P S Girisha has directed the officials to ensure the completion of construction of buildings pertaining to various departments in the district.

At a meeting with the officials of Panchayat Raj department here on Wednesday, the Collector has expressed displeasure over the delay in the completion of buildings related to village secretariats, Rythu Bharosa Kendrams (RBKs), YSR Health Clinics, bulk milk cooling units, digital libraries, etc and directed them to take steps for laying foundation stones for the pending buildings within one week. While expressing ire over the officials over their poor performance in completing the buildings at some places, the Collector warned that departmental action will be initiated against those who neglect their duties.

He said the assistant engineers should contact local MLAs or other people's representatives to sort out any problems related to the completion of projects. The Collector instructed that the agencies which delay the works should be put in the blacklist and the works should be allotted to other agencies.

Officials informed the Collector that 98 per cent of Village Secretariat buildings were at the finishing stage and they will be completed soon.

The Collector has issued memos to the assistant engineers working in Ramapuram mandal for their negligence in executing the proposed works.

Panchayat Raj SE Suresh Kumar, deputy engineers, assistant engineers and others were present.