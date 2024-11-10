Rayalaseema and South Coastal Andhra to receive rains from November 12 amid surface circulation

The Managing Director of the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Organization, announced that the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated ongoing atmospheric circulation in the Southwest Bay of Bengal. This weather pattern may lead to the formation of a low-pressure system in the same region within the next 36 hours.

Kurmanath explained that the low-pressure area is expected to gradually move westward, bringing it closer to the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka over the next two days. He noted that a trough currently extends from Avartanam to the East-Central Bay of Bengal, contributing to the expected weather changes.

In light of this development, moderate to heavy rain is predicted in Rayalaseema and parts of the South Coast on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday (12th, 13th, and 14th). Other areas may experience light to moderate rainfall. Farmers have been urged to exercise caution during paddy cutting and other agricultural activities due to the anticipated rains.