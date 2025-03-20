Rayalaseema Mala JAC opposes SC categorisation

Tirupati: Rayalaseema Mala Joint Action Committee (JAC) leaders have strongly opposed the proposed SC categorisation, accusing both the central and state governments of conspiring to undermine reservations for marginalised communities. They alleged that the governments are attempting to deceive the Mala community under the guise of SC categorisation.

Speaking at a press conference held at Ambedkar Bhavan in Tirupati on Wednesday, Rayalaseema Mala JAC honorary president Ashokratna criticised the government’s move asserting that the coalition government is pushing for the approval of SC categorisation using the One-Man Commission report, which he termed unconstitutional.

Highlighting widespread opposition, he noted that Malas across the state are protesting against the categorisation proposal. In response, the Rayalaseema Mala JAC has called for a massive demonstration. As part of their resistance, they will organise the ‘Mala Simha Garjana Sabha’ on March 23 at Nehru Municipal Grounds in Tirupati. Ashokaratna urged the entire Mala community, along with Dalit intellectuals and government employees, to gather in large numbers and demonstrate their unity and strength.

Several Rayalaseema Mala JAC representatives, including Mallarapu Madhu, Sudarshan, AR Ajay Kumar, Dhan Shekhar, K Murali, and Anil Kumar, participated in the meeting and echoed similar concerns.