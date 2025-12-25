Hyderabad CP announces strict measures for New Year celebrations

Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar has issued a stern warning regarding public behaviour during the forthcoming New Year celebrations, emphasising that strict action will be enforced against those creating disturbances on the roads. In light of this, special enforcement drives targeting drunk driving will commence from Wednesday and continue through to New Year’s Day.

During a video conference held on Tuesday with IPS officers and field-level officials at the Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGICCC) in Banjara Hills, CP Sajjanar reviewed security arrangements for the Christmas and New Year festivities. He provided critical instructions to ensure robust security measures are in place, specifically to avert any incidents during the celebrations for Christmas, Vaikuntha Ekadashi, and New Year.

Sajjanar highlighted the deployment of personnel in high-risk areas and those with a history of crime, ensuring continuous surveillance on habitual offenders. He announced that drunk driving checks will be conducted at 100 locations throughout the city on the night of December 31, supported by seven platoons of additional forces.

The Commissioner made it clear that there would be zero tolerance for individuals who drive under the influence during the New Year’s festivities. Penalties for those caught will include vehicle seizures, fines of ₹10,000, and potential six-month jail sentences, along with the possibility of permanent cancellation of driving licenses.

Attendees of parties were urged to arrange for designated drivers or utilise taxi services. Furthermore, Sajjanar warned that young individuals engaging in racing, wheelies, or reckless driving will also face strict repercussions.