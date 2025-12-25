‘Sumathi Shatakam’ teaser gets a grand launch, film set for Feb2026 release

The teaser of the upcoming Telugu film Sumathi Shatakam was unveiled in a grand manner by Andhra Pradesh Chief Whip Sri GV Anjaneyulu, setting the stage for the film’s theatrical release on February 6, 2026. Produced by Sai Sudhakar Kommalapati under the Vision Movie Makers banner, the film is written and directed by M. M. Naidu and promises to be a clean, message-oriented family entertainer.

The film features AmardeepChoudary and debutant Sayli as the lead pair, supported by a strong ensemble cast that includes Tasty Teja, Mahesh Vitta, JDV Prasad, Akella Gopi Krishna, Kiran Vijay, Mirchi Kiran, Nellore Neeraja, and Malakpet Shailaja. Technical departments are handled by music director Subhash Anand, cinematographer S. Halesh, and editor Nahid Mohammed.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Guest Sri G. V. Anjaneyulu congratulated the team and said the teaser itself hinted at the film’s strong potential at the box office. He wished the makers continued success and encouraged them to keep delivering quality cinema. Producer and actor Ashok Kolla echoed similar sentiments, noting that small films are increasingly making a big impact and expressing confidence in Sumathi Shatakam’s success.

Producer Bellamkonda Suresh and Vamsi Nandipati praised the teaser for its freshness and strong content, while Kommalapati Sridhar highlighted the film’s clean entertainment value and rooted storytelling. Music director Subhash Anand assured that both songs and background score would be major highlights.

Hero AmardeepChoudary described the film as a complete entertainer with engaging music, visuals, and dance numbers, while heroine Sayli thanked the team for her debut opportunity. Director M. M. Naidu expressed confidence that audience support would make Sumathi Shatakam a memorable success.