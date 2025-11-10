R&B NH dept comes up with innovative idea to fix roads and potholes

Anantapur: Under the leadership of R&B Minister BC Janardhan Reddy, better policies are being adopted to create better roads in the country.

In this order, with the aim of providing quality, sustainable and long-lasting roads for the people of the state, a pilot project was started on July 4th in the Banaganapalle constituency under the auspices of the R&B department with Danish Assault Fiber technology. Thus, in the construction and development of roads, the R&B department has initiated new policies, innovative ideas and advanced innovations.

As a continuation of this process, on Sunday, for the first time on NH342, the 4-lane road planned to be constructed between Puttaparthi-Kodur in Puttaparthi constituency of Sri Sathya Sai district will be the venue for this new experiment.

This advanced technology from Denmark has already been successfully used in world-famous projects like Heathrow Airport (UK), Dubai Metro, A7 Motorway (Germany).

Through this technology, high-strength fibers called aramid and polyolefin are mixed into the asphalt mixture, which has the potential to check long-term problems like potholes, cracks on the roads, which are usually found on the roads.