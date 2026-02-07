VTU takes bold step to introduce ‘Artificial Super Intelligence’

Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) is introducing Artificial Super Intelligence (ASI), a future technology that surpasses Artificial Intelligence (AI), for the first time in the world.

VTU is moving forward to adopt this future technology, ASI, for the first time. For this, VTU has signed an agreement with “Chiac ASI,” a company based in the United Kingdom. Chiac is the world’s first ASI research institution. Currently, five major companies including Meta and Microsoft are engaged in research in this field. Chiac has published highly significant research at an international conference on controlling the dangerous behavior of ASI using Indian Sutras, for which it has also received an award.

By introducing ASI to engineering students under VTU, the university aims to prepare them for future technologies. In this context, VTU has signed this academic and research agreement. The agreement was signed by VTU Vice-Chancellor Dr. S. Vidyashankar and Chiac ASI CEO Chandrashekar Nagaraju.

Speaking to reporters after the agreement, Vice-Chancellor Dr. S. Vidyashankar said, “Today’s new-age technology is advancing rapidly, and VTU is adopting technology in line with the times. In the same way, we are adopting Artificial Super Intelligence (ASI), which is poised to create a revolution by 2030, while also controlling the ever-expanding AI.” “By adopting this, VTU students will be introduced to future technology. In addition, Chiac ASI will provide free internships to more than a thousand students and ASI textbooks to engineering college lecturers for effective teaching. These are not ordinary books; rather, they are self-updating research textbooks that evolve as research develops. Workshops have also been conducted for lecturers in VTU-affiliated colleges on this technology.”

Chiac ASI CEO Chandrashekar Nagaraju said, “From a national security perspective, it is an urgent necessity for India to establish leadership in the field of Super Intelligence before 2030. The US and China are already advancing technology at great speed. In this regard, our goal is to shape 1 million engineering talents in India to work in the ASI field. As the world’s largest technological university, VTU is ready to produce 400,000 skilled engineers in ASI. This is a highly significant contribution to the nation. This agreement has no expectation of financial gain; its purpose is to introduce future technology to students. Following this agreement, we will focus more on research and learning, and launch separate courses.”

“Although I started the company in the UK, I am originally from India. With the intention of contributing to India, I wanted to implement this technology here first, which is why the agreement with VTU was made.” On this occasion, Chiac ASI co-founder J.H. Prateek and Bengaluru Regional Office Special Officer Dr. Ajith Padyana were present.