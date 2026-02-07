Andhra Pradesh: Police register another case Against Jogi Ramesh

Senior YSR Congress Party leader and former minister Jogi Ramesh has faced a fresh legal challenge as police registered a non-bailable case against him. The complaint was filed by Sub-Inspector Ravi Varma at Ibrahimpatnam police station.

The charges include organising a bike rally and public gathering during the visit of YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, causing public nuisance, obstructing police duties, blocking roads, and acting provocatively in sensitive areas. The police allege these actions inconvenienced the public and disrupted order.

Additionally, another case has been registered against Ramesh in the Mylavaram constituency of NTR district for conducting a rally without police permission, breaching regulations.

The cases follow the attack on Jogi Ramesh’s house, after which Y. S. Jagan visited to console him and his family. A large crowd gathered during the visit, which police say is linked to the recent legal actions.