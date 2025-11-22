RBI ex-Governor to attend Siddhartha Golden Jubilee

Vijayawada: As part of the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Siddhartha Academy of General and Technical Education here, renowned economist and former Reserve Bank of India Governor Dr Duvvuri Subbarao will deliver a special lecture at the Siddhartha Auditorium on November 25, announced College Principal Dr Meka Ramesh.

He stated that Dr Subbarao will address a session on leadership lessons at 10 am, with Siddhartha Academy of Higher Education (Deemed University) Vice-Chancellor and former Chief Vigilance Commissioner of India KV Chowdary presiding over the programme.

On Friday, during a press briefing held at the conference hall of Parvathaneni Brahmayya Siddhartha College of Arts and Science, Alumni Association president Nimmagadda Venkateswara Rao, Secretary Atluri Prashanth, Convener Bodepudi Amarender, Treasurer Dasari Murali Mohan, and College Principal and alumnus Dr Meka Ramesh announced that the College Golden Jubilee Alumni Reunion will be celebrated on February 21 and 22.