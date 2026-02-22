RDO warns of strict action against illegal sex determination tests

Anantapur: Anantapur Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Keshava Naidu has issued a stern warning that severe legal consequences await scanning and diagnostic centres found conducting illegal sex determination tests in violation of government regulations.

Chairing a divisional-level Appropriate Authority Committee review meeting at his office on Saturday, the RDO directed all operators of ultrasound and diagnostic centres to strictly comply with the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PC & PNDT) Act.

He made it clear that any centre caught performing or facilitating sex determination would face immediate licence cancellation, registration of criminal cases, and imposition of heavy penalties.

Highlighting the Act’s core objective, Naidu stressed that effective enforcement is essential to eliminate gender-based discrimination and reverse the declining child sex ratio. He called for seamless coordination among the Medical and Health Department, police, and other relevant agencies to eradicate these illegal practices from the division entirely.

The RDO instructed officials to launch widespread awareness drives using flex boards, hoardings, and public displays at key locations. He also emphasised targeted programmes for college students and parents, alongside door-to-door campaigns to curb child marriages and prevent teenage pregnancies.

He reiterated that anyone promoting or conducting sex dete