Ready for debate on Tirupati development: BJP

Tirupati: BJP State secretary S Muni Subramanyam alleged that the ruling YSRCP has been resorting to various scams citing the name of development. Speaking to the media in Tirupati on Tuesday, he said BJP will not tolerate such scams and would fight against them.

Saying that the TTD funds should be spent only for Hindu Dharmic activities, he made it clear they will oppose spending them for Tirupati development and the party is ready for a debate on allocating one per cent of TTD funds to Tirupati development.

The YSRCP was involved in sand scam, sale of spurious liquor, diversion of Panchayat funds etc., he alleged. When BJP State spokesperson G Bhanu Prakash Reddy criticised the TTD for spending funds for other activities and not for Hindu Dharmic programmes, the ruling party has been resorting to personal criticism on Reddy, he regretted.

Muni Subramanyam advised the ruling party leaders to stop cheap criticism on Bhanu Prakash. He challenged them to prove their allegations that Bhanu Prakash was involved in acquiring illegal wealth and asked whether YSRCP leaders are ready for a probe into their properties.

The BJP State secretary made it clear that his party has never opposed Tirupati development and in fact the Central government has provided huge amount of funds for Tirupati development during the last 10 years.

The party is ready for a debate on this also. He alleged that the YSRCP government has ignored the welfare of SC, ST, BC and Minorities and it is time for sending it home in the 2024 elections. BJP State spokesperson Samanchi Srinivas, Ponaganti Bhaskar, Dr D Sreehari Rao and others were present.