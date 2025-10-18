Live
Rear Admiral Alok Ananda assumes command of Eastern Fleet
Visakhapatnam: Rear Admiral Alok Ananda assumed command of the Indian Navy's Eastern Fleet from Rear Admiral Susheel Menon on Friday.The Flag Officer,...
The Flag Officer, a specialist in navigation and direction, was commissioned into the Indian Navy in July 1993.
An alumnus of the Naval Academy, Goa, the Defence Services Staff College (DSSC), Wellington, and the National Defence College (NDC), Thailand, his extensive operational experience includes command of the Landing Ship INS Ghorpad and the frontline frigate INS Satpura.
He has also held key staff appointments at Naval Headquarters, including Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Policy and Plans) and Commodore (Naval Operations).
Rear Admiral Ananda was awarded the prestigious Yudh Seva Medal (YSM) for his exemplary service and successful conduct of Op Rahat in Yemen.