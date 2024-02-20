Rebels warn CM against giving ticket to Krishna Das

Live
Srikakulam: A rebel group formed with strong leaders within the party against the former deputy chief minister, YSRCP Srikakulam Lok Sabha constituency president and Narasannapeta MLA Dharmana Krishna Das held a meeting in a hotel at Narasannapeta on Monday.
About 300 village and mandal level leaders under the aegis of the YSRCP senior leaders Chinnala Kurmi Naidu, Menda Rambabu, Dola Jagan Mohan Rao, Panga Bavaji Naidu, Tammineni Bhushan Rao, Muddada Bala Bhupal Naidu and others attended it.
They demanded party president and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy not to allot Narasannapeta ticket to Krishna Das this time. They said if the party decides to go ahead with finalising the name of Krishna Das, they will work against the YSRCP to defeat him. Speaking at the meeting, the rebel group leaders alleged that Krishna Das was a cheater and an absolute corrupt leader. These leaders decided to conduct a mega public meeting at constituency headquarters Narasannapeta soon by mobilizing leaders and cadres from the party in all four mandals of the constituency, Narasannapeta, Polaki, Jalumuru and Saravakota.
Dharmana Krishna Das is the elder brother of YSRCP Srikakulam MLA and minister for revenue, stamps and registrations, Dharmana Prasada Rao.