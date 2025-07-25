  • Menu
Recruitment drive at BEST Innovation University

Highlights

BEST Innovation University hosted a successful talent recruitment drive, attracting top companies from various industries.

Hindupur: BEST Innovation University hosted a successful talent recruitment drive, attracting top companies from various industries. The event saw participation from prominent companies such as Pawana Agritech, LivPalms, Q-Spiders, SVN Tech, and SIVA Academy.

The recruitment drive resulted in impressive placements and internship offers:

Pawana Agritech selected 45 students from Agriculture (Hons) for internships. LivPalms offered internships to 10 students from Agriculture (Hons) and also selected them for operations executive positions in oil palm plantation. Q-Spiders hired 10 students from the 2025 batch of B.Tech (Artificial Intelligence) for development roles. SVN Tech selected 5 students from B.Tech (AI).

The highest pay scale offered was 5 LPA (lakhs per annum), making this recruitment drive a significant milestone for the university‘s students.

This event demonstrates the strong industry connections and career opportunities available to BEST Innovation University students.

