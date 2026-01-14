Red Cross signs MoU with Sankalp India Foundation

Vijayawada: In a significant move to enhance healthcare services for children suffering from Thalassemia and Sickle Cell disease, the Indian Red Cross Society, Andhra Pradesh State Branch has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sankalp India Foundation.

The MoU was signed by Rajath Agarwal, president of Sankalp India Foundation, and AK Parida, general secretary of the AP Red Cross, in the presence of YD Rama Rao, chairman of AP Red Cross. The agreement aims to establish a state-wide network of Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Day Care Centres across Andhra Pradesh.

Several dignitaries and experts attended the event, including Dr Mohan Reddy, Director; Santhosh Hegde; Abhijith Iyengar, Programme Manager; Pushpa, Regional Manager, Sankalp India Foundation; P Ramachandra Raju, Vice-Chairman; Dr D Sreehari Rao, Treasurer; BVS Kumar, State Coordinator; Dr Maganti Prasad; Dr V Sridevi; and other senior office bearers of the AP Red Cross Society.

Addressing the gathering, the dignitaries stressed the urgent need for structured, accessible, and sustainable care facilities for Thalassemia and Sickle Cell patients. Representatives of Sankalp India Foundation expressed their happiness at collaborating with the AP Red Cross, stating that the partnership would help ensure quality care, regular blood support, preventive screening, and counselling services for affected children and their families.