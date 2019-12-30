Red sanders smuggling declines significantly in Kadapa: SP KVVN Anburajan

Kadapa: Superintendent of police KVVN Anburajan stated that red sanders smuggling cases have come down significantly due to joint combing operations by police, task force and forest departments this year. There were 90 cases in 2018 and the number has come down to 46 this year (2019) , he said.



However, there has been an increase in illegal transportation of sand and its mining, selling of gutka in the district. As many as 298 such cases were registered in 2019 as against 183 cases last year. Similarly, anti-social activities like matka, cricket betting, gambling and cock fights are on rise, as 1710 cases registered in 2019 against 1551 last year.

The SP addressed a press conference here on Monday. He said that 529 people were killed and 1529 were injured in 1299 road accidents this year.

He said that 6,459 cases were solved against registration of 6,459 cases received during Spandana programme. ASP A. Srinivasulu Reddy(Administration) and K Lakshminarayana(operations) were present.