Reddy Appalanaidu performs Pooja for Achamma Perantla Mahotsavam

Mr. Reddy Appala Naidu, the Janasena Party in-charge for Eluru Constituency, and Mr. Reddy Appala Naidu, the representative of West Godavari District, were the chief guests at the special pujas held during the 67th anniversary mahotsavam of Mother Sri Sri Achamma Perantalu in Galayagudem village of Denduluru Constituency. The event was attended by a large number of Janasena leaders, activists, and devotees.