Reddy Appalanaidu urges TDP and Jana Sena cadre to support NDA candidate

In a press conference held at the Eluru party office, Reddy Appalanaidu and NDA alliance candidate Badeti Radha Krishnaiah (Chanti) urged TDP leaders and Janasena ranks to stand together and uphold the alliance formed for the future of the people of the state. They highlighted the covert politics of Vaikapa using social media to create divisions among TDP and Janasena workers.

Reddy Appala Naidu emphasized that the TDP, BJP, and Janasena alliance was established to address the challenges faced by the people due to the current Chief Minister's shortcomings. He stated that the primary goal should be to end the Vaikapa government and requested workers to support the joint candidate Badeti Chanti.

While addressing concerns about potential conflicts within the alliance, Reddy Appala Naidu assured that he would communicate with Telugu Desam leader Lokesh Babu to resolve any issues. He stressed that the collective aim of Telugu Desam, Janasena, and BJP in the Eluru constituency is to defeat the YSRCP party.

In their efforts to secure victory for the alliance candidate, both parties pledged to work together to strengthen their presence in the constituency and ensure that justice is served. The Janasena Telugu Desam party candidate also vowed to educate voters about the joint manifesto in the upcoming days.

The press conference was attended by Secretary Obilishetty Shravan Kumar Gupta, City President Nagireddy Kashi Naresh, TDP City President Peddi Boina Prasad, TDP senior leaders Chode Venkataratnam and Reddy Nagaraju, as well as other activists and supporters from both parties.