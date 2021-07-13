Redress grievances on priority: Sub-Collector Chahat Bajpai

Kurnool: Nandyal Sub-Collector Chahat Bajpai said that she will resolve all grievances received during Spandana programme.

Attending the grievance cell organised at her office on Monday, Chahat Bajpai said that every Monday, the grievance cell would be organised at all mandal tahsildar offices in the division and even at ward and village secretariats.

She said around 17 applications have been received by her office. The concerned authorities have been ordered to resolve the issues without any delay, she said and added people coming from faraway places need not come to Sub-Collector's office and they can approach the mandal tahsildar office and at village and ward secretariats.

If the problems are not resolved, then they can bring the issue to the notice of Sub-Collector, stated Chahat Bajpai. She said most grievances were received on land related issues including not conducting of survey and encroachment of lands. She said that everyone should wear face mask and maintain social distance strictly.