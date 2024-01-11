REF state president Naga Bhushanam inaugurates new calendar

REF State President G Naga Bhushanam and District President R Narayanayak inaugurated the new calendar of the Reservation Employees Federation (REF) at Upadhyay Building in Anantapur district center. The event was graced by Neelamayya Garu, Deputy Collector of Anantapur, and Mrs. Kushboo Kothari, Deputy Director of BC Welfare, Anantapur, who attended as the chief guests.

During the inauguration, Neelamayya and Mrs. Kushboo Kothari emphasized the importance of strengthening unions and continuously fighting for the resolution of employee issues. They urged all employees to cooperate with one another and move forward with unity.

The event served as a platform to highlight the significance of unions in advocating for employee rights and resolving their concerns.